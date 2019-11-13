Czech pilgrims attend public audience with Pope Francis

Pilgrims from the Czech Republic attended a public audience with Pope Francis at the Vatican on Wednesday.
Believers from this country travelled to the Vatican to mark the 30th anniversary of the canonisation of Saint Agnes of Bohemia by Pope John Paul II on 12 November 1989, which was considered a significant event in the final days of the Communist regime.
During the audience on St. Peter’s Square the pilgrims presented the Pontiff with a gift in the form of a bronze and silver statue representing the Czech saint.
The Pope blessed many of them and swooped up several small children for a ride in his Pope mobile.
