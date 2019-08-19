Czech piano maker Petrof has best year since global crisis

Czech piano maker Petrof has had its most profitable year since the global financial crisis, earning more than 12.5 million crowns in 2018.

Petrof said 90 percent of its sales come from abroad, with its pianos sold in 65 countries worldwide, including China, which has become its largest market. Domestic sales grew 55% compared to the previous year.

The Hradec Králové-based company has been making pianos since 1864. Petrof said it hired another 50 employees in 2018 to meet demand.