Czech pianist Ivo Kahánek wins BBC Music Magazine Award

Czech pianist Ivo Kahánek has won his very first BBC Music Magazine Award in the Concerto category for his recording of concertos by Dvořák and Martinů with the Bamberg Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Jakub Hrůša (Supraphon label).

The CD has garnered critical acclaim from music peers and media since its release last September (BBC Radio 3 Disc of the Week; BBC Music Magazine Recording of the Month; Choix de Classique HD).

The BBC Music Magazine Awards pertain solely to classical music and the winners are chosen via public internet polling worldwide.