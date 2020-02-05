Czech photojournalist Roman Vondrouš wins AIPS award for horse-racing series

Czech News Agency (ČTK) photojournalist Roman Vondrouš has been honoured for his series of photos from the world of competitive horse racing.

The international sports press association, known by its French acronym AIPS, presented the award to Vondrouš in Budapest earlier this week.

The Czech photojournalist was among 27 sports photographers rewarded in eight categories, in a competition that considered a total of 1754 works received from 125 countries.

Apart from awards for sports photography, he has also won Czech Press Photo awards in Lifestyle and Daily Life categories, in the years 2018 and 2015, respectively.