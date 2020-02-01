Czech photographer Staša Fleischmannová dies aged 100

Renowned Czech photographer Staša Fleischmannová, known for her portraits of numerous important figures such as Karel Čapek, André Breton and Boris Pasternak, as died at the age of 100.

One of her sons, Michel Fleischmann, the current Czech ambassador to France, said that she would be buried on February 5 at Olšany Cemetery in Prague.

Staša Fleischmannová and her twin sister, Olga Housková, opened a Prague photo studio in the famous Topič building on Národní Street in 1939. They worked together on many portraits.