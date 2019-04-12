Czech photographer places second in World Press Photo’s sports category

Czech photographer Michal Hanke has placed second in the sports category of the prestigious World Press Photo Exhibition. He entered the contest with a photo called ‘Never Saw Him Cry’, capturing the captain of the Czech Republic Para Ice Hockey team, who has been in a wheelchair since 2003.

The top prize went to U.S. photographer Getty Images photojournalist John Moore for a photo showing a 2-year-old child crying while her mother, a Honduran asylum-seeker, is detained by U.S. border agents at the U.S.-Mexico border.