Czech photographer places second in World Press Photo’s sports category

Ruth Fraňková
12-04-2019
Czech photographer Michal Hanke has placed second in the sports category of the prestigious World Press Photo Exhibition. He entered the contest with a photo called ‘Never Saw Him Cry’, capturing the captain of the Czech Republic Para Ice Hockey team, who has been in a wheelchair since 2003.

The top prize went to U.S. photographer Getty Images photojournalist John Moore for a photo showing a 2-year-old child crying while her mother, a Honduran asylum-seeker, is detained by U.S. border agents at the U.S.-Mexico border.

