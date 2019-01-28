Czech Philharmonic to make its debut performance in Hamburg’s ‘Elphie’

The Czech Philharmonic is set to make its debut performance at the Elbphilharmonie concert venue in Hamburg, the Czech News Agency reported on Monday. The performance, which is part of the orchestra’s German and Belgian tour, is scheduled to take place on February 4, and will feature young Canadian pianist Jan Lisecki.

The concert hall in Hamburg, known as ‘Elphie’, was completed two years ago and has since become one of the city’s most popular tourist sights. The concerts, which are usually completely sold out, have so far attracted over 1.7 million people.