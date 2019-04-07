Czech Philharmonic concert marks International Roma Day

Czech Philharmonic marked the International Roma Day, which falls on April 8, with a special concert at Prague’s Rudolfinum concert hall on Sunday, featuring nearly 300 participants from the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Serbia, Sweden, and Austria.

The event was prepared in cooperation with vocalist and choirmaster Ida Kelarová and featured traditional and contemporary Romani music as well as compositions by guitar player, singer and composer Desiderius Dužda.

An exhibition mapping the six-year collaboration between the Czech Philharmonic and Ida Kelarová’s Romani children's choir Čhavorenge is currently on display in Rudolfinum.