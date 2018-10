The Czech Philharmonic will open its 123rd season on Wednesday with a concert at the Prague Rudolfinum, under new chief conductor and music director of Semjon Byčkov. Under the direction of Lukáš Vasilka, the Prague Philharmonic Choir will also take part.

Among the highlights of the upcoming season are concerts by Simona Rattla, Franz Welser-Mösta, Giovanni Antonini and Christophe Eschenbach as well as the programmes of the main guest conductors Jakub Hrůša and Tomáš Netopil.