Czech pensioner jailed over terror attacks aimed at defaming Muslims files appeal

A pensioner found guilty of terrorism after causing two train crashes aimed at spreading fear of Muslim migrants has appealed his conviction, Czech Television reports.

Jaromír Balda, aged 71, was sentenced in January to four years in prison and out-patient psychiatric treatment.

In 2017 he cut down trees on railway lines near Mladá Boleslav, causing crashes in which no one was injured.

He left leaflets at the scene purporting to be from Muslim terrorists claiming responsibility.