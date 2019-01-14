Czech pensioner jailed over terror attacks aimed at defaming migrants

Czech pensioner Jaromír Balda has been found guilty of terrorism after causing two train crashes with the aim of spreading fear of Muslim migrants. Mr. Balda, who is 71, has been sentenced to four years in jail and out-patient psychiatric treatment.

In 2017 he cut down trees on two railway lines in in the Mladá Boleslav area. In both cases the trains crashed but there were no injuries. He left leaflets at the scene purporting to be from Muslim terrorists.

The pensioner told the court that he had only wished to stir up resistance, so “that horror” did not reach the Czech Republic.