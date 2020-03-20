Czech patient in critical condition to be given Remdesivir

The US authorities have approved a Czech request for a patient in critical condition in Prague to be treated with the experimental drug Remdesivir made by Gilead Sciences. The drug is now said to be on its way to the Czech Republic.

The patient is suffering from COVID 19 and has been on ventilation for some time. He has been in critical condition for several days now.

The Czech Health Ministry has approved the use of the experimental drug on a case-by-case basis for a period of six months.