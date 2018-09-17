Czech ornithologists preparing for Collision Count Week

The Czech Ornithological Society is urging citizens to take an active part in international Collision Count Week starting September 24.
During the course of that week people will be able to report glass panes which present a threat to birds and thus help lower bird mortality on the continent and beyond. Reportedly tens of thousands of birds die every year after flying into glass panes.
