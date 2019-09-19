Czech Ombudsman: Proper care and nutrition for elderly, dementia patients lacking

Suitable care for people with dementia and seniors in general is lacking, Ombudsman Anna Šabatová said in a press release on Wednesday.

Meals served in hospitals, long-term care facilities and retirement homes were lacking nutrition, and patients and clients lacked sufficient privacy. In some cases, the level of hygiene was also problematic, the Ombudsman said.

As for patients suffering from Alzheimer's disease or other forms of dementia, social services and retirement homes were often ill-equipped to meet their needs. Ms Šabatová said she had also encountered cases where patients likely were administered sedatives to prevent them from moving.

The Ombudsman said her assessment was based in part on her own visits to 149 facilities for seniors and 18 hospitals for long-term patients over more than a decade.