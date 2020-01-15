Broadcast Archive

Czech Olympic champ Ester Ledecká takes Snowboard World Cup silver

Brian Kenety
15-01-2020
Ester Ledecká has taken second place in her first Snowboard World Cup race of the season, at the Austrian resort Bad Gastein.

Ledecká, a double Olympic gold medallist who began her career as a skier, lost to Germany’s Ramona Theresia Hofmeister in the women’s parallel slalom event, by a mere 0.63 seconds.

On Saturday, she finished eighth in the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup speed event on another Austrian slope, in Altenmarkt-Zauchensee.

 
 
