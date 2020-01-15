Czech Olympic champ Ester Ledecká takes Snowboard World Cup silver

Ester Ledecká has taken second place in her first Snowboard World Cup race of the season, at the Austrian resort Bad Gastein.
Ledecká, a double Olympic gold medallist who began her career as a skier, lost to Germany’s Ramona Theresia Hofmeister in the women’s parallel slalom event, by a mere 0.63 seconds.
On Saturday, she finished eighth in the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup speed event on another Austrian slope, in Altenmarkt-Zauchensee.
Study: Demand for new flats in Prague set to keep outstripping supply
Jana Ciglerová: Americans say their lives are fantastic, Czechs say everything is terrible – neither is true
Most Czechs think modern history being reinterpreted falsely, survey shows
Property prices in Czech mountain regions surge
“There is good, better and then there is the USSR.” – New book depicts life in communist Czechoslovakia through memories of people who experienced it