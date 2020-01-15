Czech Olympic champ Ester Ledecká takes Snowboard World Cup silver

Ester Ledecká has taken second place in her first Snowboard World Cup race of the season, at the Austrian resort Bad Gastein.

Ledecká, a double Olympic gold medallist who began her career as a skier, lost to Germany’s Ramona Theresia Hofmeister in the women’s parallel slalom event, by a mere 0.63 seconds.

On Saturday, she finished eighth in the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup speed event on another Austrian slope, in Altenmarkt-Zauchensee.