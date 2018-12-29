Czech officials ready to discuss Germany’s plans to recruit foreigners for Bundeswehr

The Czech Defence Ministry says it needs to gain more information on Germany’s plans to recruit nationals from other European countries as part of a drive to beef up the country’s armed forces.

It has not rejected the idea outright, although Czech politicians have reacted negatively to the suggestion saying that army service should be tied to nationality.

According to former army chief of staff General Petr Pavel such a plan could damage the Czech Army by reducing the number of its own recruits.

According to the German daily Hamburger Abendblatt Germany has sounded out its European partners regarding the plan with different results; only four countries, including the Czech Republic, were prepared to discuss the issue.