Czech officer elected Interpol vice president

Czech officer Šárka Havránková has been elected vice-president of Interpol’s European division. In a vote by Interpol’s General Assembly she received 133 out of 141 votes.

It is the first time that a Czech officer has been appointed to a top Interpol post. She is currently head of Interpol’s division for international cooperation.

The head of the Czech Police Presidium Jan Švejdar said her election was a great honour for the organization.