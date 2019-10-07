Czech nominee for EC’s “rule of law” portfolio to face grilling by MEPs

The designated Czech Vice-President of the European Commission, Věra Jourová who is to head the the rule of law portfolio, will face a three hour grilling in the European Parliament on Monday.

If approved for the post Jourová will be in charge of European values and transparency in the new European Commission, which means safeguarding the rule of law and media independence in EU member states. Some MEPs have already expressed concern over Jourova's political affiliation to the Czech prime minister, Andrej Babiš, who according to a preliminary EC audit has a conflict of interest.

"It must be quite clear that Jourová will not ignore any criticism concerning the rule of law in the Czech Republic and will be able to address the question of media independence in her own country" German MEP Damian Boeselager of the Committee on Constitutional Affairs told journalists.

Its members, together with the members of the Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs (LIBE), will be asking Jourova questions related to her portfolio during the three-hour hearing.