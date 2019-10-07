Czech nominee approved for European values and transparency portfolio

The designated Czech vice-president of the European Commission, Věra Jourová has been approved by MEPs for the European values and transparency portfolio in the new European Commission.

Ms. Jourová was grilled by members of the Constitutional Affairs and Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs committees on how she would secure rule of law and media independence across the EU.

Potential measures mentioned by the vice president-designate included anti-censorship legislation, as well as legal and financial aid for those facing rule of law violations.

Ms. Jourová also responded to questions pertaining to the Czech prime minister, Andrej Babiš, who, according to a preliminary EU audit has a conflict of interest.

The Czech nominee said she was determined to address rule of law issues across the block impartially and would not favour any state in defending the EU‘s core values.