Czech News Agency: CR to play major role in transport of gas via Nord Stream 2

Ian Willoughby
14-04-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

The Czech Republic will play a major role in the transport of Russian natural gas via the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, the Czech News Agency said on Sunday. The great majority of the gas it will carry from the Baltic Sea in Russia to Germany will pass through Czech territory, it said.

A deputy minister of industry and trade, René Neděla, said that the EUR 3 billion project would have a positive impact on the Czech gas industry.

There is some political opposition to Nord 2, which is seen as boosting Russia’s influence, with European Council President Donald Tusk describing it as a mistake that will not best serve European interests.

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
 
 
 