Czech National Symphony orchestra marks 25th anniversary

The Czech National Symphony Orchestra will mark its 25th anniversary with a concert at Prague’s Municipal House on Thursday. The ensemble, led by Libor Pešek, Marcello Rota and Vince Mendoza, will perform works by Ludwig van Beethoven, Maurice Ravel and Duke Ellington.

Established in 1993 by trumpeter Jan Hasenöhrl and conductor Zdeněk Košler, the Czech National Symphony Orchestra has become one of the most sought after orchestras in Europe.

In 2015, they recorded a soundtrack for Quentin Tarantino’s Western The Hateful Eight, composed by Ennio Morricone, which won a Golden Globe, Bafta and Oscar. They also accompanied Morricone on several of his tours.