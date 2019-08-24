Czech national carrying cocaine arrested in Uruguay

Daniela Lazarová
24-08-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

A Czech national with more than five kilograms of cocaine in his luggage was arrested at the airport near Montevideo, in Uruguay on Friday, local media reported citing Uruguayan Interior Ministry sources.

The man is reported to have spent three days in the country and intended to board a flight to Hong Kong. The man is in custody, awaiting interrogation.

 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30