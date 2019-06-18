Czech National Bank to issue set of CZK 20 anniversary coins

The Czech National Bank has announced it will issue a special set of six CZK 20 coins in July, on the occasion of the 100 year anniversary of monetary separation from Austria-Hungary.
The coins, which feature famous First Republic politicians, were first issued in 2018. Whereas at that time collectors were able to exchange them for coins of the same value, now the cost for six coins has been set at CZK 590.
Collectors can purchase the items at the bank’s contractual partners for the sale of numismatic material.
