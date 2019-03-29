Czech National Bank sets up information website for exchange office clients

The Czech National Bank has launched a special website informing currency exchange clients on their rights. Clients will be able to see the website’s address on the payslips they receive once they do a transaction at a currency exchange office.

The move is a consequence of a new law amendment that will start to apply from April 1st. It aims to strengthen the position of clients by allowing them to cancel the any transaction below EUR 1000 up to three hours after it has taken place.

Both the Association of Exchange Offices and the Czech Banking Association say they have reservations to the new law.