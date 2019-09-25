Czech National Bank keeps interest rates unchanged

The Czech National Bank kept interest rates unchanged at its meeting on Wednesday. The main rate, the two-week repo rate, thus remains at two percent.
According to the Czech National Bank’s chief economist Jakub Seidler, the reason for leaving the rates unchanged was mainly the uncertain development abroad.
