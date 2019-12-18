Broadcast Archive

Czech National Bank decides to keep interest rate at 2 percent

Tom McEnchroe
18-12-2019
The Czech National will keep the current set interest rate at 2 percent. The news came following a Bank Board meeting on Wednesday, where only two out of the seven members voted for an increase.

Analysts questioned by the Czech News Agency see unpredictable developments abroad and the expected decrease in inflation as the main reason behind the decision.

 
 
 
 
 
 
