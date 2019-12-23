Czech national arrested for cocaine smuggling near Gran Canaria

The police are reported to have arrested two Spaniards and one Czech national caught smuggling 1,500 kilograms of cocaine on a sailboat off the Canary Islands.

According to the news site La Provincia, the police raided the boat some 140 kilometres from Gran Canaria, confiscating 50 large parcels of cocaine. The suspects are being questioned.

It is one of the biggest hauls the police have uncovered, although the Canary Islands are on the main smugglers route from South America and Africa to Europe.