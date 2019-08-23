Czech national among five killed by lightening in Tatra Mountains

Daniela Lazarová
23-08-2019
At least five people were killed and around thirty injured in a severe thunderstorm in the Tatra Mountains on the Slovak-Polish border, local media reported.

According to a Tatra mountain rescue team, a Czech national was among the victims. His female companion suffered a leg injury.

Three people, including a child were killed on the Polish side of the mountain range.

The Tatra Mountains lie on the Polish border with Slovakia and form a natural divide between the two countries.

 
 
 
