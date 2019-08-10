Czech national 10-year census proposed for March 2021

The 2021 national census should be carried out in March so as not to clash with state holidays or school breaks, the Czech Statistical Office has said.

Under a draft law prepared by the office, only households that do not complete an online questionnaire will be surveyed in person.

Some questions included in the 2011 national census have been dropped. For example, as to whether the household has hot water, a private bathroom and toilet, and an internet connection.

Questions regarding occupants’ religion or level of formal education will also be dropped as such information is registered in other forms.

The online census will last 14 days, after which surveyed will visit households in person over a 24-day period. Participation is compulsory.