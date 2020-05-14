Czech municipalities have cancelled investments totalling 8.4bn crowns

Czech municipalities have cancelled thousands of investment projects for a total of 8.4 billion crowns due to the coronavirus pandemic, an Association of Cities and Towns (SMO) survey shows.
This survey of 382 local authorities published on Thursday further shows that 23,000 other projects totalling 27.6 billion crowns have been postponed.
During the survey presentation on Thursday, SMO representatives criticized the government’s plan to make the municipalities pay part of compensation being paid to affected entrepreneurs. A related bill is now before the Senate.
