Czech MPs welcome ceasefire in Syria, but stress need to find long-term solution

Czech MPs have welcomed the five-day ceasefire in northern Syria, agreed between the US and Turkey, but are stressing the need to address the crisis in view of finding a long-term solution.

The head of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the Chamber of Deputies, Ondřej Veselý, said the international community and Turkey’s NATO allies needed to put more pressure on Ankara so as to prevent fresh aggression after the five-day ceasefire ends.

The head of the Committee for European Affairs, Ondrej Benešík, said the European Union needed to get actively involved in the talks and urged the Czech prime minister, Andrej Babiš, to drum up support for this in the European Council.

The Czech lower house of Parliament on Tuesday condemned Turkey’s military offensive in Syria as a violation of international law.