Czech MPs overrule Senate, vote 114-57 Churches must pay restitution tax

MPs have overruled a Senate veto and voted 114-57 in favour of a Communist proposal to tax financial compensation awarded to churches in lieu of property that could not be returned in restitution.

The Senate had argued the proposal was both unconstitutional and unjust – in effect, 16 Czech churches and a Jewish federation will be taxed on money paid in compensation for properties seized by the former regime.

The Communists have conditioned their tolerance of the ANO–Social Democrat minority government in part on the controversial proposal passing.