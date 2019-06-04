Czech MPs debate EC audit of PM’s suspected conflict of interest

Czech deputies on Tuesday began debating the alleged conflict of interest issues of Prime Minister Andrej Babiš outlined in a preliminary report of the European Commission, which focuses on the granting of EU subsidies.
Mr Babiš told MPs that the draft report amounted to an attack against the Czech Republic and its national interests. He again asserted that Prague would not return any subsidies in connection with the case, which centres on the Agrofert conglomerate he founded.
He also lashed out again at the opposition Pirate Party and the Czech branch of corruption watchdog Transparency International, who turned to Brussels over Babiš’s suspected conflict of interest last year.
