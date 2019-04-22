Czech MP suffers racial attack

The police are investigating a racial attack against lower house deputy Dominik Feri in Moravia on Sunday.
The incident happened in the town of Borsice where Feri was attending a cultural event. He was attacked on the streets of the town by two men who knifed and punched him yelling that „niggers had no place in politics“.
Feri was treated at the local hospital and is said to be recovering.
Politicians across the political spectrum have condemned the attack. Dominik Feri, who has Ethiopian roots, is an MP for the centre-right TOP 09 party.
