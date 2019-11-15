Czech motorway network to be extended by 34 kilometres in 2019

Some 25 kilometres of new highways are set to open in the Czech Republic by the end of the year, the Ministry of Transport said on Friday. Altogether, the Czech Republic is set to increase its network of highways by 34 kilometres in 2019.

A 14-kilometre stretch of the D1 highway, connecting Prague and Brno, is set to open in December between Přerov and Lipník nad Bečvou. The D3 motorway in South Bohemia will also be extended.