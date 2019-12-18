Czech mortgage rates fall for 10th month in succession

The average mortgage rate in the Czech Republic fell slightly to 2.35 percent in November, according to an index run by financial advisors Fincentrum. It is the 10th month in a row that home lending rates have fallen in the country.
Mortgages in the Czech Republic hit their lowest price, 1.77 percent, in December 2016 and have on the whole grown since then.
