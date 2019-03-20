Czech model sentenced by Pakistani court for smuggling heroin

Brian Kenety
20-03-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

A young Czech woman has been sentenced by a Pakistani court to eight years and eight months in prison for drug trafficking, Pakistan's Geo TV station reports.

The now 22-year-old, a professional model, was arrested in January last year at the airport of the East Pakistani city of Lahore with several kilograms of heroin in her possession.

She was accused of trying to smuggle the drug to the United Arab Emirates.

 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 