Czech MoD reveals terms for largest-ever military order

The Ministry of Defence on Wednesday revealed terms for a new tender for 210 tracked vehicles worth some 53 billion crowns, the largest single order in Czech military history.

Four European manufacturers were invited to submit bids to supply the infantry fighting vehicles: BAE Systems, General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS), PSM and Rheinmetall Landsysteme.

Minister of Defence Lubomír Metnar said price will be the decisive factor.

One condition is that a significant part of production and servicing take place in conjunction with VOP CZ, a Czech state enterprise run by the ministry.