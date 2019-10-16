Czech MoD considering initial bids in CZK 50 bn fighting vehicle tender

The Ministry of Defence has received three preliminary bids for its planned purchase of 210 infantry fighting vehicles, the largest single order in modern Czech military history, in which price will be the decisive factor.

The ministry said it will review the bids before holding talks with the three European manufacturers – BAE Systems, General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS) and Rheinmetall Landsysteme.

The companies will then be invited to submit final offers, expected to exceed 50 billion crowns.

When announcing the terms for the tender in May, the ministry had invited four bidders. Germany’s PSM Projekt & System Management decided to submit a bid for its PUMA vehicle.

Apart from price, the amount of production and servicing that will take place in conjunction with VOP CZ, a state enterprise run by the ministry, is also key.