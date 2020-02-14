Broadcast Archive

Czech mixed relay team takes bronze in biathlon

Ruth Fraňková
14-02-2020
Czech team took the bronze at the Biathlon World Cup mixed relay competition in Antholz-Anterselva on Thursday.

Eva Kristejn Puskarčíková, Markéta Davidová, Ondřej Moravec and Michal Krčmář made it into the top three behind Norway and Italy. It is the third World Cup medal in the mixed relay for the Czech Republic.

 
 
 
 
 
