Czech mixed relay team takes bronze in biathlon

Czech team took the bronze at the Biathlon World Cup mixed relay competition in Antholz-Anterselva on Thursday.
Eva Kristejn Puskarčíková, Markéta Davidová, Ondřej Moravec and Michal Krčmář made it into the top three behind Norway and Italy. It is the third World Cup medal in the mixed relay for the Czech Republic.
