Czech MEP says she has list of child refugees whom Czechia could help

Czech MEP Michaela Šojdrová from the Christian Democratic Party says she has secured a list of child refugees currently housed in Greek refugee camps whom the Czech Republic could help.

Šojdrová, who some time ago suggested that the Czech Republic should take in 50 unaccompanied child refugees as a gesture of solidarity, is recently back from a trip to Greece where she went to ascertain the possibility of providing such assistance.

Her efforts have been frowned upon by Prime Minister Andrej Babiš whose government has resisted efforts to take in migrants. Mr. Babiš recently said he would prefer to help these children in their homeland by building a housing facility, school and sports centre for them in what he called “their own cultural environment”.