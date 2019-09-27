Czech memory game Pexeso inventor Zdeněk Princ dies

Brian Kenety
27-09-2019
Zdeněk Princ, who invented the popular Czech memory card game Pexeso in the mid-1960s, has died at the age of 85, the daily Deník N reported on Friday.

Like its German predecessor, Memory, Pexeso requires players to turn over matching pairs of squares from memory. The name came from a TV game show at the time called Pekelně se soustřed, meaning to focus very intensively.

Pexeso caught on in Czechoslovakia largely because it featured characters from children’s animated TV series, such as Večerníček, Krtek (Little Mole) and Maxipes Fík (a friendly talking dog).

Annually, hundreds of new sets are still published. Many no longer featuring identical matches but thematic ones.

Related articles
Pax Renaissance, photo: Fox in the Box

David Hanáček - Founder of Fox in the Box games

David Hanaček is an analyst in the IT industry who has managed what many only dream of: to turn their hobby into a side-business. An…
Bohemia Boards & Brews, photo: archive of Douglas Kaufman

Business partners didn’t understand potential of opening a “hip” board games café, says founder of Bohemia Boards & Brews

Bohemia Boards & Brews, is a café/pub/bar that boasts a library of some 500 board games, is one of a kind in the Czech capital, a trendy, well-designed…
Antonín Kokeš, photo: archive of Antonín Kokeš

From greeting cards and board games to baked bread: The success of entrepreneur Antonín Kokeš

Antonin Kokeš is a well-known Czech entrepreneur behind the enormously successful greeting card and board game publisher Albi and -…
