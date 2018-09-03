Czech manufacturing PMI fell to one-year low of 54.9 in August

Brian Kenety
03-09-2018
Print
Subscribe to RSS

The Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) in the Czech Republic dropped to 54.9 points in August from 55.2 in July, according to financial services company Markit. Although the August figure is the lowest in a year, it still indicates improving conditions in the manufacturing industry, albeit at a slower pace.

According to Markit, the PMI drop stems from weaker growth in production and new orders. Inflationary pressures remain high, with input price growth the second-highest since the end of 2017, mainly due to higher raw material prices, especially steel, as well as exchange rate developments.

August's value is below the average of the last year, but is still solidly above the 50-point base level, and still just slightly below the 4-year average.

Related articles
Illustrative photo: Hyena~commonswiki, Public Domain

Online grocer Rohlik pledges to cut down single use plastics by end of year

Czech online grocer Rohlik.cz has made a pledge to get rid of all single-use plastics by the end of the year. The shop has also introduced…
Photo: Matěj Skalický, ČRo

Rusnok: Interest rates could go up before the end of 2018

The Czech National Bank could raise its interest rates twice by the end of the year, said the bank’s governor, Jiří Rusnok, in an interview…
Photo: archive of Plzeňský Prazdroj

Price of beer to go up

Czechs will soon have to fork out more for the nation’s most popular alcoholic beverage. Large breweries have announces a rise in beer…
More
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 