Czech manufacturing PMI edges up 45.0 in October, weakest since mid-2009

The IHS Markit Czech Republic Manufacturing PMI edged up to 45.0 in October 2019 from 44.9 in the previous month. It remains at the weakest level since mid-2009.
The reading pointed to the 11th straight month of contraction in the manufacturing sector, but was the softest since June, Markit Economics said.
The rate of decline in both new orders and new export eased slightly; while employment fell at the fastest rate for almost a decade.
On the price front, input costs rose as lower demand for inputs limited supplier pricing power; while output costs increased for the first time since July despite weak demand conditions.
Sentiment towards output over the coming year was negative for the first time since December 2012, Markit Economics said, as hopes of a pick-up in demand waned.
