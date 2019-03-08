Czech man wins Lamborghini blessed and signed by Pope Francis

A Czech man has won a white Lamborghini given to Pope Francis by the Italian carmaker last year to support a charity lottery.

Pope Francis signed hood of the Lamborghini Huracán model last year and blessed it before turning the car over for auction.

The lottery raised over 200,000 euros through the sale of the "popemobile" for a charity that helps the Christian community in Iraq, including to rebuild churches destroyed by the so-called Islamic State.