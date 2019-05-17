Czech man accused of involvement in terrorist attack in Donetsk

A court in Pardubice is hearing the case of a Czech man accused of involvement in a terrorist attack on the territory of Ukraine in 2015.

The man allegedly visited Ukraine in the summer of that year and joined in the fighting on the side of separatists in the self-declared Donetsk People’s Republic.

He joined the Czech Army soon after his return, but failed to pass psychological tests and was given a menial job in the force.

He claims he is innocent of the accusations, saying that he had made up stories and bragged about his time in Ukraine to friends.