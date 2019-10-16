Czech lower house condemns Turkish incursions into Syria

The Chamber of Deputies has passed a resolution condemning Turkey’s incursions into Syria. All 147 MPs present in the 200-seat lower house backed the resolution, under which Prime Minister Andrej Babiš is mandated to advocate within the European Union for economic and political measures aimed at forcing Turkey to halt the offensive.

Deputies also gave their backing to a government decision to freeze the export of military materials to Turkey and rejected Ankara’s threat to allow large numbers of refugees to enter Europe.