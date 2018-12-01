Czech lorry driver found guilty of smuggling weapons into UK

A Czech lorry driver found guilty of smuggling weapons into the UK has been jailed for eight years, the BBC reported.

The National Crime Agency said 10 Heckler and Koch P2000 pistols and 250 rounds of ammunition were found in David Abeles' lorry on 1 September. The weapons were fully functional.

The 46-year-old Czech national had just arrived in the port of Killingholme on a transport ship from the Netherlands. In court he admitted to possessing firearms and ammunition.