Czech livestock production sliding

The Czech Republic is becoming less competitive in livestock production and increasingly dependent on imports of livestock and meat and dairy products from abroad despite the growing amount to state support channelled into this sphere, the Supreme Audit Office said in a report released on Monday.

According to the report, Czech livestock producers received close to 21 billion crowns in state funds from 2015 to 2017, ten billion of which came from European funds. Subsidies to this sphere have been steadily rising since 2012.

Despite this the number of pig breeders and chicken farms has dropped and the country has become more dependent on pork, beef and poultry imports.