Czech Lion Awards to be presented at Rudolfinum

The Czech Republic's main film awards, the Czech Lions, are due to be presented at a gala-ceremony at Prague's Rudolfinum concert hall on Saturday night. The awards, organized by the Czech Film and Television Academy, are being presented for the 26th time.

Ondřej Trojan’s Toman has been nominated in 13 categories, The Hastrman, directed by Ondřej Havelka, has 10 nominations, as does Winter Flies by Olmo Omerzu. Jan Palach by Robert Sedláček is in the running in eight categories.